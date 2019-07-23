Detention warrants issued for 47 military officers over FETÖ links

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for 47 suspects affiliated with Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) as part of a probe into the terror group's infiltration into the Turkish army.

Following the warrants, anti-terror units raided houses of the suspects across 24 provinces and arrested 31 of them. A search operation to arrest the remaining suspects continues.

The suspects include on-duty colonels, lieutenants and sergeants and retired sergeants.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.