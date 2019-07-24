   
INVESTIGATIONS
CATEGORIES

Belarus embassy official wounded by gunshot in row with retired soldier in Ankara

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 24.07.2019 22:16
Updated 24.07.2019 22:21

The undersecretary of administrative affairs at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara was wounded by gunshot late Wednesday.

According to reports, the official, Alexander Poganshev, was taking a walk with his 13-year-old child near the embassy when a man opened fire on him. It was learned that there was a longstanding feud between the diplomat and the attacker, who was a retired soldier.

The attacker later shot himself in the head and died.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the authorities.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Investigations The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the July 2016 failed...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS