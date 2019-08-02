PKK terrorist linked to deadly 2016 Ankara bombing nabbed in southeast Turkey

A PKK terrorist suspected of providing the bomb that was used in the terror group's attack in the capital Ankara on March 13, 2016, was caught in a counterterrorism operation in southeastern Turkey's Hakkari province, the provincial governor's office said in a statement Friday.

A total of 38 people were killed while 349 others were injured in Kızılay district when two PKK militants blew up a bomb-laden car at a busy bus stop in Güvenpark, a park at the heart of the capital.

The terrorist was caught during the operation carried out by provincial gendarmerie forces on Thursday, the statement said, adding that the suspect was sought on three different charges, including "deliberately aiding a terrorist organization," "being a member of an armed terror organization," and "disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state."

In 2018, a court in Ankara handed down aggravated life sentences and life sentences for three defendants in the case over the attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.