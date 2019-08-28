9 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in Adana

Nine people were arrested in southern Turkey's Adana over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, security sources said Tuesday.

The arrests came after police squads raided suspected locations thought to be used by Daesh terrorists, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The suspects were alleged to be active in the group and were recruiting terrorists for Daesh. More than 300 people have lost their lives in attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks. Turkish security forces are involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.