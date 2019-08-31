Police seize historic artifacts in Turkey’s Tekirdağ

Turkish security forces have more than 50 historical artifacts in an anti-smuggling operation in northwestern Turkey's Tekirdağ province Saturday.

Acting upon investigation, the anti-smuggling branch of the provincial security directorate has conducted the operation in Çorlu district.

Two suspects identified as women were detained at the bus terminal in the district in relation to the smuggling incident.

A total of 59 historical artifacts, including a spearhead, a metallic object, a ring bearing Arabic letters and coins were seized during the operation.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried out across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage.

The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreign visitors each year.