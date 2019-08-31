Six Syrian Daesh suspects captured in İzmir

Counterterrorism police in the western city of İzmir captured six Syrian nationals in operations against the terrorist group Daesh on Friday.

Police squads launched simultaneous operations across İzmir as part of an investigation into a Daesh network that was in touch with Daesh leaders in Syria. The suspects, whose identities were not disclosed, were remanded in custody while police found Daesh flags and propaganda materials in their residences.

More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, as well as rocket and gun attacks. Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart the Daesh threat. More than 2,000 people have been arrested and more than 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey, while around 70,000 people have been denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group. Security forces have also foiled at least 10 attack plots. Figures show that some 18,500 suspects are currently being monitored for links to the terrorist organization after being identified at airports upon arrival.