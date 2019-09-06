Opposition CHP's Istanbul head sentenced to 9 years in prison over terror propaganda, defamation

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a prominent opposition figure to nine years and eight months in prison over several crimes including insulting the president and spreading terrorist propaganda, a lawmaker from the main opposition party said.

The Republican People's Party (CHP) said Canan Kaftancıoğlu, the head of its Istanbul branch, would not immediately go to jail pending the appeals process. The indictment against Kaftancıoğlu cited several tweets she shared between 2012 and 2017.

Kaftancıoğlu was sentenced on charges of making propaganda of an armed terrorist organization, defamation of a public servant, the president, and the Turkish state, and inciting public hatred and violence.

The prosecutors originally sought up to 17 years for Kaftancıoğlu.

The CHP's Istanbul head has been a highly controversial figure in Turkish society over her debatable comments and actions. She has even seen serious backlash from the CHP's own voter base, but kept her seat despite serious challenges.

During the campaign period of the March 31 elections, she had announced that she would be resigning from her post in reaction to the choice of mayoral candidates; however, she later withdrew her resignation. The CHP was criticized for its unofficial alliance with the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the local elections.