75 illegal migrants intercepted in İzmir

Gendarmarie troops in the western city of İzmir stopped 75 illegal migrants yesterday as they were planning to sneak over to nearby Greek islands.

In the district of Karaburun, gendarme troops stopped two minibuses near the beach and discovered 35 migrants from Syria and Somalia, along with a five-meter long rubber boat inside one of the vehicles.

Troops also detained the minibus drivers. who were accused of smuggling the migrants. In Çeşme, troops discovered 40 migrants from Syria, Palestine and Algeria hiding in a forest near the beach after they found a vehicle with a rubber boat inside on the beach. Two suspected human smugglers were also arrested.