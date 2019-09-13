TRT staff recall coup horror in court

"Whose soldiers are these?" 12-year-old Ömer asked his mother as both were ordered to lay down on the ground in the headquarters of public broadcaster TRT on July 15, 2016. Ömer's mother, Özlem Taşpınar, a production crewmember for the broadcaster, recounted the moments of terror as putschists took over the broadcaster's building in the capital Ankara three years ago. Addressing a court where 521 people are being tried on coup charges, Taşpınar explained how soldiers linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) armed to teeth invaded the place during the coup attempt that killed 251 people. "We heard a noise outside the control room, and I saw soldiers shouting 'lay down' to every people inside.

My son Ömer was with me, and I told him to lay down just like I did. He was surprised. He asked me whose soldiers they are, and I told him not to be afraid. They were the soldiers of our army after all. They kept shouting at us to stay on the ground," Taşpınar said. She says she later saw Tijen Karaş, a TV presenter who was forced to read the declaration of the coup by putschists on TRT. "She was on the floor as well. Then, they took her to studio, and she started reading the declaration. Ümit Gençer [commander of the putschist soldiers invading TRT] ordered the crew to repeat the broadcast of declaration throughout the night but then the broadcast was cut off. There were gunshots outside. I can't forget the moments when I told my son to hide in a locker if he hears 'guns inside.' He is not his former self now. He is depressed. I want the defendants to be punished," she told the court.

Mücahit Özen, a director, said Ümit Gençer first told them that they would search for "possible Daesh [terrorist group] members among you." He then ordered the staff to broadcast the declaration, and we told him we were not authorized. He shouted at us. It was only after 2:30 a.m. that citizens and police came and rescued us. I have undergone psychiatric treatment for two years, and I took medication. Defendants here claim they did not hurt us, but this is not true. I want them to be punished," Özen told the court. Muhammet Tanju Poshor, a military officer who was among those in charge of soldiers invading TRT, argued with plaintiffs over their accounts, and judges ordered him to be removed from courtroom. A specialist sergeant among defendants shouted at Poshor as he was escorted away. "Why did you take us to TRT? You made our life a hell," he shouted at Poshor, accusing him of tricking other soldiers into going to TRT to thwart a terror attack.