Daesh bomber, al-Nusra members caught in ops

Security forces captured a suspected Daesh suicide bomber and members of the al-Nusra terrorist group in separate operations Friday.

Mamoun al-Bakar, a Syrian national, was captured in a counterterrorism operation in the southern city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. İhlas News Agency (IHA) reported that al-Bakar is a suicide bomber and was planning an attack in the city. Daesh was behind a 2016 bombing that killed 57 people at a wedding in Gaziantep. Media outlets reported that al-Bakar was trained by the terrorist group in Syria's Aleppo. Security forces tracked him down at a hideout in the Turkish city. Gendarme squads nabbed him when al-Bakar noticed he was under surveillance and tried to escape. He is being remanded in custody.

Daesh has targeted Turkey in a string of attacks in the past few years, killing more than 300 people. Since 2014, the year when Daesh launched its first attack in Turkey, security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid the country of Daesh terrorists.

Meanwhile, in eastern Turkey's Bingöl, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 41 suspected members of the al-Nusra terrorist group. Eight more suspects were arrested in the southern city of Adana, while a manhunt was underway to capture the other suspects. Police found propaganda documents for al-Nusra in the suspects' residence along with two shotguns and ammunition.