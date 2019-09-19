Daesh suspect threatening attack in Konya nabbed

The governorate of Konya in central Turkey announced a suspected member of the Daesh terrorist group who shared a social media post threatening the city was captured.

The unidentified suspect's post shows a view of the city from Aladdin Hill, with a hand holding a small paper with an Arabic note. The note says, "A gift to Caliph Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi [Daesh leader]. Konya province of Turkey. Soon, inshallah."

The governorate says the suspect was captured on Tuesday and an investigation was underway into his contacts while Turkish media outlets reported he was a Syrian national.

More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey, where the terrorist group has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, as well as rocket and gun attacks. Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart the Daesh threat. More than 2,000 people have been arrested and more than 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey, while around 70,000 people have been denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group. Security forces have also foiled at least 10 attack plots. Figures show that some 18,500 suspects are currently being monitored for links to the terrorist organization after being identified at airports upon arrival.

In a trial yesterday, a court in the southern city of Gaziantep, sentenced five defendants to prison terms between five years and 13 years over a Daesh plot. Suspects were captured three years ago in Karkamış near the Syrian border as they tried to cross into Turkey with explosives and a suicide vest. A suicide bombing by Daesh killed 57 people and injured 86 on Aug. 20, 2016 at a street wedding party in Gaziantep.