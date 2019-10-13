Consumer body calls for jail for food fraud

An executive of Federation of Consumer Associations called authorities to bring prison terms for those committing food fraud, claiming use of fake, low-quality ingredients in food productions "reached horrible levels."



Sinan Vargı, deputy chairman of the federation, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that fraud in food production, from meat to milk and oils, has significantly increased. He said that although government announced companies engaged in fraud and imposed heavy fines, these wouldn't deter them to repeat the same fraud.



He called for prison terms for those producing and selling such items. The government on Saturday announced fraudulent products with fake ingredients, including 1,211 items from 618 companies, from cooking oil and honey to food supplements and energy drinks.



Vargı said that the youth and the elderly were especially under threat from fake foods causing serious health problems and executives of companies producing such products should face prison terms.



"We see companies using pork and horse meat instead of cow meat and companies using soy instead of meat in their products. Levels of fraud are unprecedented," he said.