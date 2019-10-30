360 kg of marijuana seized in SE Turkey

Security forces in southeastern Turkey seized 360 kilograms of marijuana and 150 cannabis sativa roots, officials said Wednesday.

Five suspects at the scene in Silvan and Hani in the southeastern Diyarbakir province tried to flee but were detained by the provincial gendarmerie command, according to a statement from the governor's office. The drugs were found in a form ready for sale, hidden in the woods, bushes and rocky areas. In a search of the area, security forces also found barrels buried underground with weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices, as well as terrorist clothing, materials used to make shelters and a large number of food items.

The special operations – which started on Oct. 26 – have been successfully completed in the area, the statement said.

Separately, some 11 kg of heroin were seized at a cargo transfer center in eastern Van province, according to a statement from provincial police. During a search of the cargo transfer center, a sniffer dog found drugs which were hidden in a box. While one suspect in the seizure was remanded into custody after being referred to a local court, another was released on bail, the statement said.