Turkish security forces seize 51 kg of heroin found on horse's back along Iranian border

Turkish security forces confiscated 51 kilograms of heroin in an anti-smuggling operation in eastern Turkey's Van province along the Turkish-Iranian border, according to a statement by the provincial gendarmerie units on Thursday.

Security forces conducted the operation in the Aşağıtulgalı neighborhood of the Özalp district, upon receiving intelligence about smuggling.

The drug was found in two bags on the back of a horse left along the border.

Most recently on Wednesday, Turkish police confiscated 102 kilograms of heroin in Istanbul, detaining two suspects. Investigations revealed that the drug was also smuggled from Iran and was to be smuggled into Europe for "special customers."



Turkish police are experienced at dealing with international drug trafficking as the country lies on a transit route for drug smuggling between Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.