Arrest warrants issued for 266 FETÖ suspects

Turkish prosecutors issued on Friday arrest warrants for 266 Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) suspects as part of probes into the group's infiltration of Turkey's police forces and the judiciary system.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued warrants for 64 suspects on charges of leaking the question paper for the 2009 police recruitment exam which they used to infiltrate state institutions, said a source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Ankara prosecutors also issued arrest warrants for another 48 suspects for leaking the question paper for the police promotion exam the same year.



In simultaneous police operations across dozens of provinces, 67 of the suspects involved in the question paper scheme were arrested.

In a separate probe into FETÖ's infiltration into the Turkish judiciary system, Ankara, Balıkesir and Istanbul prosecutors issued arrest warrants for a total of 154 FETÖ suspects.

Police are on the lookout for the remaining suspects.

The terrorıst group FETÖ is known for its widespread infiltration of the army, law enforcement, judiciary and bureaucracy. In December 2013, its members in the police force and courts attempted to topple the government under the guise of a graft probe targeting government officials. It was the first time the terrorist group openly waged war against the government using its infiltrators.

When the attempt failed, it made another attempt on July 15, 2016, employing infiltrators in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to seize power by force. A total of 251 people were killed and nearly 2,200 others were injured in FETÖ's bloodiest attempt to date. What followed was a barrage of investigations against the terrorist group. Though Turkey has lifted the state of emergency imposed after the coup attempt, operations against FETÖ continue three years on.