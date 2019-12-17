Zambian government seizes 3 FETÖ-linked schools

The Zambian government has nationalized three schools at a campus in the capital of Lusaka belonging to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), a local official said Tuesday.

In a statement, the country's Lands and Natural Resources Ministry said that three FETÖ-linked schools called "Ve Horizon" in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, have been nationalized.

The campus, including kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, will now be in the possession of the Zambian government, it added.

The schools in Zambia belonging to FETÖ were opened in 2011.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated a coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016, killing 251 people and injuring nearly 2,200 others in the process. FETÖ also has a considerable presence outside of Turkey, including private educational institutions that serve as revenue streams for the terrorist group.

The terrorist group relies on a global network of schools and businesses for new recruits, lobbying and financing its activities. Turkey says schools, particularly those in developing or underdeveloped countries, are a gateway for FETÖ to that country. The terrorist group's prestigious schools attract the country's elite, which helps the group gain influence in the country through its key connections. Turkey also accuses these schools of being a cover for the espionage activities of FETÖ on behalf of intelligence services.