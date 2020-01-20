Turkish police seize 183 kg of heroin in eastern Ağrı

Anti-narcotic police forces in Turkey's eastern Ağrı province seized 183 kilograms of heroin in an operation, authorities said Monday.

The drugs were found hidden in a semitrailer coming from Iran after a detector dog led the officers to the vehicle at a security checkpoint.

Issuing a statement after the bust, Ağrı Governorate congratulated the detector dog, Cesar, for the catch and said the canine helped officers nab more than 325 kilos of heroin in 2019.

The driver of the semitrailer was taken into custody and will face trial.