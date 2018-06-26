Israeli students say they want to kill Arabs as teacher promotes hatred

Israeli students recorded in an undated video say they want to kill Arab children and think all Arabs will become slaves of Israel, answering provoking questions of a person who appears to be a teacher.

The middle-school-aged boys also say they believe the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, would be demolished and in its place the Holy Temple would be constructed, the video shared the by the Quds News Network shows.





"How do you feel when you meet an Arab child," the teacher asks.

"We feel angry," the children respond.

The children wearing Jewish kippa skullcaps also say they feel pity for non-religious Jewish children because they are secular.

The hatred-promoting teacher does not correct any of the students who say they believe a massive war would take place and all Arabs would die, after they are asked what will happen after the Messiah comes.