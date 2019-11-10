French people march against Islamophobia amid rising hateful rhetoric from politicians

In Paris, the Collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) organized a march on Sunday to call a halt to discrimination and aggression against Muslims across the country.
The march comes just a couple of weeks after two people were seriously wounded during a shooting at a mosque by a far-right terrorist.
