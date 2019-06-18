Thousands in Istanbul gather to pray for Morsi

Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday Egypt's first democratically elected President Mohammed Morsi, who died Monday after collapsing during a Cairo court session.

The prayer called by Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) took place at the city's Fatih Mosque.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was expected to attend the funeral prayers in absentia for Morsi at Fatih Mosque on Tuesday.

"A funeral prayer in absentia for Mohamed Morsi, who we learnt passed away yesterday, will be held following the afternoon prayer in Istanbul's Fatih Mosque. I will also attend funeral prayer in abstention for our martyr Morsi," Erdoğan said in a Twitter post.

Speaking to supporters following the prayers, Erdoğan said, "I would like to pay homage and extend my condolences to all of the people of Egypt" over the death of Morsi, who he called Egypt's rightful leader and a martyr. Erdoğan condemned the Western world for remaining silent during the coup to remove Morsi and the following six years in prison, during which time he was tortured.

In the capital Ankara, hundreds gathered outside the Egyptian Embassy in a demonstration in remembrance of Morsi.

The Diyanet announced Monday evening that funeral prayers in absentia would be held Tuesday in mosques across the country to honor Morsi's life and his struggle.

Morsi was elected president in 2012 but was ousted in a military coup a year later. The military crushed the Muslim Brotherhood movement in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders, who have been in prison undergoing multiple trials ever since the coup.

Morsi reportedly died from a heart attack Monday during a court session. The country's state television reported early Tuesday that Morsi was "suffering from a benign tumor, had continuous medical attention and his death was caused by a heart attack."

He was buried in Nasr City, east of Cairo, early Tuesday morning.

Amnesty International and other rights groups have called for a fair, transparent and comprehensive investigation into Morsi's death and raised questions about his treatment in prison. Egypt's government has dismissed accusations that he was badly treated.