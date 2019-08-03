Istanbul's new Assyrian church to be completed in 2 years, Erdoğan says

The construction of Istanbul's new Assyrian Orthodox church will be completed in two years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the foundation-laying ceremony on Saturday.

"I see Mor Ephrem (Saint Ephraim) Assyrian Church as a new richness for Istanbul," the president said in the city's Yeşilköy district on the European side.

Erdoğan highlighted that Turkey's door has been open to all people oppressed people, from Spain to Northern Africa. "Turkey hosts nearly four million Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens; Muslims, Assyrians, Ezidis, other groups from Syria, Iraq," Erdoğan said. He continued by saying that there is no place in the hearts or minds of the Turkish people for discrimination and there never will be.

The new church will mark the first time a church is built from scratch in the Republic-era. The church will be constructed on an empty lot belonging to the municipality near the Italian Cemetery in Yeşilköy neighborhood of Bakırköy district, with a high concentration of the Assyrian community.

There are 25,000 Assyrian Christians in Turkey, approximately 18,000 of whom live in Istanbul, according to unofficial figures.

Assyrians are a community that traces its heritage back to ancient Mesopotamia. They speak a Semitic language distinct from Arabic.