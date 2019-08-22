Istanbul Summer Scout Camp welcomes youngsters from 10 countries

Turkey's Summer Scout Camp is welcoming young participants from 10 countries who have joined in on activities at the camp located in a forest on Istanbul's Asian side.

The camp, which has been organized for years by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and the Scouting and Guiding Federation of Turkey, this year began on July 1 in Istanbul Urban Forest in Beykoz and runs through Sept. 8, IBB said in a statement.

The past week of the camp, week five, included over 1,000 scouts from around Turkey as well children and youth from abroad, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kuwait, Ukraine, Qatar, Egypt, Tunisia, Bulgaria, Syria and Jordan.

Summer Scout Camp aims to provide children and young people with social skills and healthy habits, such as awareness of nature and natural life, responsibility, independence, sharing and communication, helping children become physically, socially and morally strong individuals.

During the camp, participants receive practical courses on advanced scouting, personal development, directional orientation, radio and communication, first aid, environment and forestry, fire safety and swimming, as well as participating in fun activities such as cycling, horse riding, archery, badminton, climbing, animal care, marbling and paintball.