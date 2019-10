A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Yalova in northwestern Turkey on Thursday, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake hit at a depth of 10.66 kilometers, AFAD said. It was followed by two aftershocks of 3.2 and 3.0 magnitude also in the Marmara Sea near Yalova.

The earthquakes were also felt in Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.