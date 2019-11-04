Nine Istanbul districts to face water cuts

Nine Istanbul districts will face water cuts for 10 to 20 hours as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has announced.



According to the announcement, the planned water cuts will be due to infrastructure upgrades by the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ).

Several neighborhoods in the Üsküdar, Ümraniye and Ataşehir districts will see water outages lasting up to 20 hours, while the remaining parts of the districts won't receive water for up to 10 hours.

Other neighborhoods that will see 10-hour water outages are: Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Beykoz, Fatih, Kadıköy and Zeytinburnu.