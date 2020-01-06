Traffic slumps over Bosporus Strait as Istanbul hit by poor weather

A Russian naval cruiser had to drop anchor in Istanbul due to bad weather, as strong currents and high winds made navigation difficult in Bosporus Strait on Monday, according to a Turkish security source.



The Slava-class cruiser Marshal Ustinov anchored off the neighborhood of Moda, on Istanbul's Asian side, since the adverse weather conditions prevented it from docking, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



Three Coastal Safety Directorate tugboats accompanied Marshal Ustinov over the course of the process.



Earlier, state meteorologists warned of heavy rains across much of Turkey, as well as a strong nor'easter storm raging in the Dardanelles, hindering marine transportation.



Six containers reportedly fell off a ship near the island of Bozcaada in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, with ferry services between Çanakkale and Kilitbahir on the coast of the Dardanelles having been temporarily suspended.