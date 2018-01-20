AK Party deputies urged to complete adjustment laws for presidential system by June

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has called on party deputies to complete adjustment laws for the new presidential system and the changes made to the Constitution within six months.

"We have removed tutelage circles with the amendments made to the Constitution. Now it is time to remove them institutionally. As such, the adjustment laws must be prepared in a way that will target tutelage," Erdoğan warned members of the commissions formed to work on adjustment laws, urging them to speed up the processes.

Erdoğan's call came at a recent meeting between party deputies and the adjustment laws commission members. During the meeting, a proposal was also made to Erdoğan, suggesting a change to the bylaws in Parliament to speed up the process, but this will reportedly be discussed among the party administration at a later date.

There are currently five committees working on the adjustment laws in line with the 2016 constitutional referendum, which are set to convene once a week.

Each commission will prepare drafts within one month and complete their work on about the same dates. The work will then be evaluated by the upper commission before being submitted to Erdoğan.

Yesterday, the AK Party commission working on bylaws met to discuss the needed changes to Parliamentary bylaws, which began working by comparing the bylaws in the American European legislatures. The commission, led by AK Party Deputy Group Chairman Mustafa Elitaş, which is investigating the best bylaws for Turkey's coming presidential system, has reportedly decided to draft bylaws from scratch.

Following the constitutional changes that were approved in the April 16 referendum, adjustment laws and changes to the electoral system are necessary.