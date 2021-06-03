Daily Sabah logo

Surprisingly dangerous animals around the world

by DAILY SABAH Jun 03, 2021 3:03 pm +03 +03:00

Slow loris

An adorable, big eyed and cute overall demeanor could easily fool one as slow lorises are not the innocent animal they seem to be. In reality, they are accepted as the only known venomous primate. Loris bites cause very painful swelling as they transfer the venom consisting of saliva and brachial gland exudate.

Beaver

These dam-building rodents may seem quite harmless but once cornered, beavers won't hesitate to use their sharp front teeth that are long enough to pass through limbs and cause significant bleeding.

Platypus

Many know platypi for their unusual appearance, but what they don't know is that this beautifully bizarre animal is one of the few venomous mammals. Just short of being lethal to humans platypus venom, released from ankle spurs, causes excruciating pain that can incapacitate its victim.

Poison dart frog

This tiny colorful frog is the textbook definition of "looks can be deceiving" and is one of the most dangerous animals in the world. The most toxic of poison dart frog species is the gold poison dart frog (phyllobates terribilis), which has enough poison to kill 10 people.

Dolphin

Often shown as the "good guys" in children's cartoons, dolphins are actually one the most vicious inhabitants of the seas and oceans. Though attacks on humans are rare, wild dolphins can use their snouts and sharp teeth to cause serious bodily harm and even death.

Mute swan

These birds are commonly known for their natural beauty and grace. However, once they feel their nest is being attacked they become very aggressive. Using their beaks and muscular wings, swans can break bones and cause serious bruising.

Anteater

There is a reason jungle predators, including jaguars and pumas, are reluctant to mess with anteaters – their overwhelming strength. Anteaters, who are often seen as slow and calm animals, can easily kill a human with just one swift swipe of a paw.

Kangaroo

Kangaroo are incredibly powerful animals and will not hesitate to attack when needed. They have enough strength to break bones, slash skin and puncture lungs even if you are trying to take care of them as one Australian family now knows too well.

Cassowary

They are fast, they are strong and they have deadly feet for weapons. There are more than 150 recorded attacks against humans by cassowaries. These birds are capable of inflicting serious, even fatal, injuries to both dogs and people.

Hippopotamus

Wrongly perceived as very chill animals, hippos are extremely aggressive and often attack people and even boats. They are large, surprisingly fast and kill an estimated 500 people per year in Africa.

