Surprisingly dangerous animals around the world

An adorable, big eyed and cute overall demeanor could easily fool one as slow lorises are not the innocent animal they seem to be. In reality, they are accepted as the only known venomous primate. Loris bites cause very painful swelling as they transfer the venom consisting of saliva and brachial gland exudate.
Many know platypi for their unusual appearance, but what they don't know is that this beautifully bizarre animal is one of the few venomous mammals. Just short of being lethal to humans platypus venom, released from ankle spurs, causes excruciating pain that can incapacitate its victim.
This tiny colorful frog is the textbook definition of "looks can be deceiving" and is one of the most dangerous animals in the world. The most toxic of poison dart frog species is the gold poison dart frog (phyllobates terribilis), which has enough poison to kill 10 people.
Kangaroo are incredibly powerful animals and will not hesitate to attack when needed. They have enough strength to break bones, slash skin and puncture lungs even if you are trying to take care of them as one Australian family now knows too well.
