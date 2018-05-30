New system to have fewer ministers, 2 vice presidents

The new system will have fewer ministers and "ideally two Vice Presidents," Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a televised interview late Monday.

Erdoğan said in the interview on HaberTürk TV that his intention is to decrease the number of ministers to less than 20 for the new system while reminding that they already reduced the number from 38 to 26 since the beginning of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government in 2002.

The reason behind these reductions, according to Erdoğan, is the fact that the high number of ministers is slowing down the decision-making processes in the state and the government.

The Turkish president further expressed that there might be one or two vice presidents, in the new presidential system after the elections on June 24, while underlining that the number "would be ideally two." He also added that a strong government needs a strong parliament."If we are talking about a strong government, then you are going to create a strong government with a powerful Parliament, so the number is very important in this respect. If you want a stronger president, we need a stronger Parliament," Erdoğan stated.The presidential system was approved as a result of the referendum held on April 16, 2017. Turkey, following the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, will be ruled by a presidential governing system as of 2019, which necessitated making a series of legal regulations in accordance with the approved new system. The prime ministerial role is also eliminated and the head of the government will be the president.

Erdoğan further said that he hopes for the People's Alliance with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to increase the solidarity in Parliament.

The ruling AK Party and the MHP, which formed an alliance for the upcoming presidential elections, have stepped up efforts to make the necessary regulations for the new system. It has been reported that the two parties' joint committee formed for the alliance talks will now focus on the adjustment laws.