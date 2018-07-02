Road map set for smooth transition to new executive presidential system

Efforts have been accelerated to enable a smooth transition from the parliamentary system to the presidential one. Turkey will switch to a system of presidential governance after re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is sworn in.

On June 24, Erdoğan was elected as the first president under the new system which was approved in the April 16, 2017 referendum. Following his victory in elections, Erdoğan is set to immediately work on the details of the transition period.

Turkey's last Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım stated on Saturday that "the new government which will lead us to the objectives of 2023 will have been announced on July 8 or 9," and added that it was necessary to change the governing system to provide stability.

It is expected that prior to Erdoğan's swearing-in, two separate decree laws, which will abolish all references to the ministerial cabinet and Prime Ministry, will be published.

With an article in the decree law abolishing some ministries it will be stated that until the new ones are established the old ministries will continue to function. Thus, there will be no gap in operations during the transition to the new system.

When President Erdoğan is sworn in, the decree law establishing 16 ministries will be published. He will also announce the new cabinet following the establishment of the ministries.

In a sign of more streamlined governance, the number of ministers who will be appointed by the president will decrease from 21 to 16. The ministries will not be removed; rather they will be combined, with the Foreign Ministry and European Union Ministry united under a single portfolio.

The same is true for the Customs and Trade Ministry and Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the Ministry of Family and Social Policies, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock, the Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs, the Ministry of Development and the Ministry of Science, Industry, and Technology. With the new system, several organizations will now be organized as agencies affiliated with the presidency, including the National Intelligence Agency (MİT), the Turkish Armed Forces General Staff, the Presidency of Defense Industry, the National Security Council, the Presidency of Strategy and Budget, the Presidency of Religious Affairs, the State Inspection Council and the Presidency of Communications. A separate hierarchy of agencies under the presidency will now run the government.

It is reported that the organizational structure of the presidency will be completely changed, while the transition of other state institutions to the new system will take place gradually. Accordingly, this will prevent possible problems and confusion.

In the new system the post of undersecretariat will be abolished and instead there will be deputy ministers. Therefore, the name of the Undersecretariat of National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) will be the MİT Presidency. The Undersecretariat of Public Order and Security will be abolished while the National Security Council will be tied to the president.