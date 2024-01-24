This is an exciting time in entertainment and knowledge-seeking, which is now combined due to the advent of informative podcasts led by well-known and charismatic hosts that uncover the newest studies and share life-altering tips on wellness and health all geared toward living our best lives.

Check out these 10 podcasts that will change the way you live for the better:

'The Diary of A CEO' with Steven Bartlett

Ranked the top Apple Podcast in the U.K., “The Diary Of A CEO” with Steven Bartlett is a captivating podcast in which this young former CEO and current investor holds in-depth interviews with influential people experts and thinkers.

With episodes in the hundreds, topics range from finance, relationships and mindset to health and provide a lot of answers to how best to live our lives. His interviews delve deeper into ways we can break the status quo to feel better and often involve revealing some sort of divergent way of acting for the betterment of the self.

Bartlett’s talking style is enticing and engaging and listening to his show makes one feel like they are getting privileged tips on how to live a better life.

'Feel Better, Live More' with Dr. Rangan Chatterjee

A long-time personal favorite, Dr. Rangan Chatterjee’s "Feel Better, Live More" is the most feel-good podcast. Based in the U.K., Dr. Chatterjee is a practitioner who has been featured on the BBC as a guest doctor and in his show “Doctor in the House” where he stayed with people facing health challenges in their environment to help get them on track.

He believes that when we feel better, we live better and thus more, and that feeling better means taking care of the main pillars of mental wellness, which are sleep, nutrition and exercise. In his shows, he interviews experts on a range of physical and mental health topics.

Chatterjee is an endearing husband and father as well as a doctor. He has a personal style of interviewing and his gentle tone of voice and accent all make for an extremely relaxing experience.

Neurobiology professor and host of the "Huberman Lab" podcast Andrew Huberman attends INBOUND 2023, Boston, U.S., Sept. 7, 2023 (Getty Images Photo)

'Huberman Lab'

The most followed podcast on Spotify and sixth for most watched, the "Huberman Lab" is treading on new ground by sharing science-based tools for everyday life. Hosted by Andrew Huberman, who is both an extremely charismatic and down-to-earth neuroscientist at Stanford and has been interviewing leading experts in anything connected to how our brain works.

Huberman also has episodes where he breaks down specific topics offering up tested protocols that are easy to implement in our lives but reap profound results.

There are hundreds of informative episodes on topics such as the benefits of music, how caffeine affects the brain, goal setting and a series on maintaining mental health with Dr. Paul Conti that was life-changing. Making neuroscience cool and accessible to the layman, his podcast is literally thought-provoking.

'The School of Greatness'

One of the pioneers of podcasting, with hundreds of podcasts under his belt, former athlete and pro football player-turned-lifestyle expert Lewis Howes is one of the best podcast hosts out there.

Based in the U.S., Howes’ show, “The School of Greatness” where he interviews experts and influential figures on diverse wellness and personal development topics has been airing since 2013 and he has released over 1,500 episodes thus far on topics ranging from entrepreneurship, health, mindset, trauma and relationships.

One of the top-ranked business and self-development podcasts with over 150 million downloads, Howes’ podcast has something for everyone. Howes has also released three books including his latest entitled “The Greatness Mindset: Unlock the Power of Your Mind and Live Your Best Life Today” in which he shares the top tips he has compiled from all of the various masters in their fields that he has been interviewing over the years.

'On Purpose' with Jay Shetty

A former monk-turned-author and life coach, Jay Shetty’s podcast brings the Buddhist monk aspect into finding peace in our modern world. Hailing from the U.K., Shetty spent significant time living as a monk, which has been the source of inspiration for his bestselling books “Think Like a Monk” and last year’s "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It and Let It Go."

Considered the top mental health podcast in the world according to Forbes, in “On Purpose,” Jay Shetty influences a variety of people to discuss and delve into delicate topics such as love and relationships, insecurity, nutrition, living in the Blue Zones and so much more.

That was just a snippet from this month’s shows, which also include an interview with none other than former U.S. first lady Michele Obama.

Mel Robbins the host of "The Mel Robbins Podcast," Sept. 27, 2023 (Getty Images Photo)

'The Mel Robbins Podcast'

Motivation expert Mel Robbins is one of the most listened to TED Talk speakers of all time, an author of the bestsellers “The High 5 Habit” and “The 5 Second Rule, and the host of “The Mel Robbins Podcast.”

Her podcast consists of both interviews and solo shows where she shares simple but significant tips to increase motivation, self-worth and productivity. Her peppy conversation style makes listeners feel good and confident in taking action to create a better life.

From de-cluttering to dealing with a narcissist and healing anxiety, Robbins’ podcast is the top listened-to education podcast on Spotify in the U.S. and the U.K. and her two weekly episodes on Mondays and Thursdays provide a healthy dose of positivity and inspiration.

'The Doctor’s Pharmacy' with Mark Hyman

Mark Hyman M.D. is a well-known medical doctor based in the U.S. who shares natural ways to live and stay healthy and all the tricks of the trade for longevity.

In “The Doctor’s Pharmacy with Mark Hyman,” Dr. Hyman, who exudes the epitome of health himself, interviews people from a wide variety of professions and not just medical professionals, on health issues and debunking myths, making for an extremely entertaining, educational and beneficial show.

Last week, for example, the independent candidate for U.S. president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was a guest on the show.

'Jillian on Love'

Canadian native Jillian Turecki is a relationship coach and expert whose “Jillian on Love” podcast is geared toward helping listeners navigate their romantic lives.

As expected, the topics Turecki covers with her guests and on solo shows delve much deeper than our love lives and offer great insight into how we can improve ourselves to elevate our romantic relationships and experiences.

Turecki’s conversation style and tone of voice are extremely soothing and make this one of the best podcasts to unwind to, even though the subject matter can truly pull at the heartstrings.

'The Tim Ferriss Show'

The author of five bestsellers such as “The 4-Hour Workweek,” “Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers," Tim Feriss is regularly hailed as one of the most innovative people in business.

His podcast is the first business podcast to reach over 600 million downloads. But with over 700 episodes most featuring prominent businesspeople and influential figures, Feriss unveils a lot of the mystery behind achieving access sharing tips on how to do so with his audience.

A pioneer in productivity, Feriss’ U.S.-based podcast provides a lot of inspiration and practical tips on how to reach our peak performances in health, mindset, business and so much more.

'Lex Fridman Podcast'

The epitome of cool, Lex Fridman is a Russian-born AI researcher at MIT whose show the “Lex Fridman” podcast has a cult following. Based in the U.S., Fridman is a favorite podcast host for many due much in part to his very charismatic yet cool, mellow yet intense conversational and interview style.

He tends to broach some controversial topics with the influential figures he interviews on topics that range from business and technology to lifestyle, health and personal development.

His shows are also some of the most innovative such as his interview with one of Facebook's founders late last year, which took place in the metaverse. The topics Fridman covers with his guests tend to center around science, technology, history, philosophy, intelligence, consciousness, love and relationships.