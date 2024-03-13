Ramadan in Türkiye, as in many other predominantly Muslim-majority countries, is a significant and special time. For 30 days, many will embark upon a daylight fast from sunrise to sunset in what is the largest communal fast in the world. This is a sacred time for Muslims, and the fast is also considered to be a sort of spiritual renewal. Whether you practice the fast or not, there are some interesting facts to be aware of during this holiest of months and especially if you happen to be in Türkiye.

Cannon firing for iftar

In some places in Türkiye, a cannon is traditionally fired to signal the beginning of iftar, which is the fast-breaking meal that takes place after sunset. In Istanbul for example, a cannon may be fired in Sultanahmet in a traditional ceremony. The noise can be quite shocking for those unaware of this tradition and so be forewarned that you may hear a big blast nearing sunset.

Ramadan drummers

In some Turkish cities and towns, tradition includes the presence of Ramadan drummers. These drummers, known as " sahur davulcuları,” roam the streets before dawn, beating drums to wake people up for sahur, the predawn meal. This can also come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with this tradition, especially toward the end of the fasting month when they may go door to door to receive a tip for their services, which is also par for the custom.

Fresh pide

During the holy month of Ramadan, a special flat bread referred to as “Ramazan pidesi” is prepared by bakeries. A favorite for most Turks, in the late afternoon, when the puffy, large round pide is fresh from the oven, lines may form in front of bakeries solely for people wanting to purchase this pide, which is an integral if not obligatory item on every table set during Ramadan.

Special dishes

Traditional Turkish dishes take center stage during Ramadan. Special iftar staples often include dates, olives, soup and pide that accompany a stew-like vegetable or meat-based dish. Traditional desserts like baklava and güllaç are also popular during this time. Supermarkets will have Ramadan boxes providing the main ingredients or spices for many of these dishes.

Ramadan Iftar Table with traditional foods of Turkish people. (Shutterstock photo)

Public iftar events

Various municipalities, organizations, businesses and even individuals organize large public iftar events, where people come together to break their fasts. These events often take place in public squares or parks, promoting a sense of community and unity.

Sultanahmet lights

The historic Sultanahmet district in Istanbul is adorned with special Ramadan lights during the month. The area around the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque is beautifully illuminated, creating a festive and spiritual atmosphere.

Nightly festivities

In various cities, especially Istanbul, the nights come alive during Ramadan with special events and festivities. Public spaces, mosques and marketplaces are often beautifully illuminated, and there may be cultural and religious events throughout the month. Many people like to take a walk after the fast-breaking iftar meal and so pedestrian areas will be more crowded than usual and some shops and markets will stay open later.

Shadow puppetry

Türkiye’s "Hacivat and Karagöz" shadow puppetry used to be performed at the palatial grounds and would feature at events held during Ramadan in the Ottoman Empire. While the practice has greatly diminished, during this month it can be revived in a throwback to Ottoman times in special Ramadan events geared toward children.

TV series and special programs

Television channels in Türkiye often adjust their programming during Ramadan to include religious shows, special dramas and cultural programs that align with the spirit of the month. These programs attract a wide viewership and the drama series are referred to as "Ramazan Dizileri."

Transportation changes

There is an important rule of thumb regarding transportation and traffic during the month of Ramadan and that is to do your best to avoid heading somewhere close to iftar. In Istanbul, iftar is at approximately 7:15 p.m., while in Ankara it is around 7 p.m. due to the timing being defined by the movement of the moon. While the hour leading up to iftar will be an extremely crowded time for transportation and traffic, once iftar starts the opposite will be the case and suddenly the streets will be quiet. Public transportation services are increased during the month of Ramadan such as the Istanbul metro running until 1 a.m.

Keep in mind that drivers may also be additionally agitated nearing the hour of iftar as well as throughout the day due to the challenges of maintaining the fast. Taxis especially may not want to take customers close to the time of iftar as they may want to join their family for the fast-breaking feast. The key here is to have empathy and compassion and to be aware that for a vast majority of people here in Türkiye, adhering to their religious obligations this month will be their main priority.