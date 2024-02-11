With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you may be one of the many still in search of that perfect gift. Fear not! Here is a list of ideas that might fit the bill when shopping in Turkiye.

Flowers

Flowers, especially a bouquet of fresh-cut roses, are generally the norm for a gift for Valentine’s Day and they can be given to anyone, a spouse, significant other, relatives, friends and coworkers. While bouquets are less widely available in Türkiye and can be difficult to source from supermarkets, the website ÇiçekSepeti has a wide range of decorative bouquets for Valentine’s Day as well as bundle packages that include boxes of chocolates as well as flowers and can be delivered to your door.

Another option is to gift someone a potted plant, which is more widely available and can be found in supermarkets as well as many of the widespread discount markets. Versus flowers that will wither in a few days, consider gifting a plant that can stand the test of time, which for many, including myself, is even more romantic and will ensure your loved one is reminded of you as they water and tend it.

Chocolates

A dainty box of different flavored chocolates is an enticing gift for everyone and has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day. While supermarkets will have boxed chocolates on offer this week, Godiva has a whole selection of chocolate boxes, including the dainty red heart-shaped boxes that will sweeten anyone’s Valentine’s Day. The most luxurious chocolate option in the country, Godiva also delivers and has a variety of themed gift options including a box filled with a variety of chocolates and a mug.

Personalized mug

A special mug that has graphics or meaningful phrases printed on it or even personalized with your own photos, can be a great gift for Valentine’s Day, whether it is for your lover or not. Not only is it a practical and fun gift, but it can make someone feel special and remember you every time they enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. Having an uplifting and special mug feels good to drink from and is something that can be used all day and can even be taken to work.

While Paşabahçe is the best glass and dishware chain in Türkiye and will have options, sometimes souvenir and gift shops will have an extra array of mugs boasting comedic and sentimental statements and imagery. Keep in mind that some like to drink from a finer rim and so, if possible, opt for the thinnest china available.

Candles

Candles are a wonderfully romantic gift that is also great for either gender and any relation, whether the recipient is a romantic interest or a friend or colleague. Lighting candles feels good and enjoying its light feels special, plus many candles are also perfumed, meaning it invigorates more than just one of the senses. Sitting by candlelight at night is said to be better for our sleep as well.

So, gifting a candle this holiday is a great idea, and Turkiye has several unique ways to do so. Tay Mum is officially the oldest and most well-known candle brand in the country. They have a wide range that is either scented or shaped into images of divine beings such as Zeus, Aphrodite and Buddha, animal figures such as elephants and turtles, or sea shells and their signature crescent and moon-shaped candles. Another option is to order the signature-scented candles made by Atelier Rebul, which has candles devoted to the scents of different areas of Istanbul, such as the Pera and Çırağan palaces.

Cologne

Turkish cologne is special and is always a great gift option here in Türkiye; however, keep in mind that it might not be the most romantic gift for a female partner. This is because cologne is not used as a perfume here in Türkiye, instead, its role is more as a refreshing splash or to wipe down your hands for cleanliness purposes. It is sort of a more utilitarian gift versus romantic, which is something that is a no-no if you are gifting a woman.

Women tend to not find appliances and cleaning supplies romantic and so, the cologne idea is more so for a man, a relative or a coworker. However, Atelier Rebul, which is Türkiye’s most well-established cologne brand, also has the aforementioned candles, which do indeed make for a romantic gift for anyone.

T-shirts

Another great gift item for a man or teenager would be to gift them a creatively printed shirt. While souvenir shops also tend to sell T-shirts with hilarious captions that could be a fun gift, Kaft is an online shop that has a wide variety of T-shirts and sweatshirts with mesmerizing and meaningful designs that anyone can resonate with and truly savor. The World Wildlife Federation (WWF) also has an online shop with T-shirts, sweatshirts and even dresses that could also make for a great gift for someone special and a portion of the proceeds go to helping animals.

Games

Whether it be with your romantic partner or loved ones such as family and friends, playing games is one of the best ways to spend time together. Whether it be a board game or something physical such as pickleball, gifting someone a game is a great idea. In Türkiye, there are a lot of options. From the backgammon sets the country is famed for to chess or board games such as Scrabble, Monopoly or Jenga, give the gift of fun this year.

Boardgames can be found in supermarkets and stationery stores, while backgammon and chess sets are mainly found in souvenir shops as they tend to be made out of mother-in-pearl inlay or head to the wholesale district of Tahtakale, which has stores devoted to games. Sports shops such as Decathlon would be your best bet for outdoor games.

Jewelry

Let’s face it, receiving a piece of jewelry is the epitome of a romantic and meaningful gift on Valentine’s Day. For romantic connections, Turkish puzzle rings are a nice sentimental option and are available in silver or gold. They generally consist of three, five or even seven bands that are interwoven and putting them together is like a “puzzle” hence the name. These types of rings can be found at most jewelers, but if not, the Grand Bazaar will also have a selection.

For something even more unique head to the antique section of the market, where historical items such as pocket watches can be purchased for a reasonable price. A glass evil eye bead or decoration could also serve as a simple gift for anyone other than a romantic interest, as it could be considered as somewhat of a general gift and not that sentimental.

Towels, robes

Yes, a towel, may not seem that romantic, but Turkish “towels” are special. First of all, they are called "peştamal" and are made from thin cuts of pure cotton that are designed with pastel lines of natural die color. They can be used as both wraps and towels and were actually the first towels to have ever been invented in the world way back when. A bathrobe, referred to as a "bornoz," is another great option for a romantic gift that will remind them of you when they feel nice and warm and cozy.

Self-care stuff

A truly thoughtful Valentine’s gift is to compile a number of soothing self-care items in the form of a basket or just in a gift bag. Items that could be included are herbal teas, herbal soaps and essential oils, massage oils and loofahs, creams and well anything that would make someone feel good. Head to an Aktar, which is the name for Turkish spice shops and you will find a wealth of options for a gift for anyone and the thought you put into it will indeed truly count!