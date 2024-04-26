Türkiye has recently announced the offering of a new digital nomad visa, which will allow those employed remotely in different countries to be able to live for an extended period in Türkiye. This is a newly announced scheme aimed at making Türkiye a destination for digital nomads. Those applying must hail from a list of countries that include most European Union (EU) nations as well as the United States and Canada and be between the ages of 21 and 55. Applicants must also be able to prove their employment and present a document showing they earn at least $3,000 (TL 97,402) a month. Applications are made via the GoTürkiye website and the visas are issued by Turkish consulates.

This is great news, as living in Türkiye as a digital nomad offers a unique blend of culture, affordability, modernity and natural beauty, making it an ideal location for a base.

Here is why Türkiye is an appealing destination for digital nomads:

Affordability

Türkiye offers a lower cost of living compared to many Western countries, especially in cities like Istanbul, Ankara or Izmir. Accommodation, food and transportation are generally more affordable, allowing digital nomads to stretch their budgets further. While comparatively more affordable, all of these amenities are also top-notch here in Türkiye, meaning you can indulge in some of the top options available without splurging at the rate of other Western countries.

Rich culture and history

Türkiye boasts a rich tapestry of cultural heritage, with ancient ruins, stunning architecture and diverse cuisine. From exploring the historic streets of Istanbul to visiting the otherworldly landscapes of Cappadocia, there's a stage of experiences that enrich an elongated stay. From harboring ancient sites belonging to the oldest civilizations in the world, as well as some of the most important religious sites and natural wonders, Türkiye is a great country from which to cross off a number of bucket list items, including hot-air ballooning in Cappadocia, paragliding, yachting, scuba diving and so much more.

Modern infrastructure

Major cities in Türkiye have modern amenities and infrastructure, including reliable internet connections and coworking spaces, making them conducive to remote work. Istanbul, in particular, has a burgeoning startup scene and a growing number of digital nomad-friendly cafes and workspaces. Similarly and more affordably, Ankara and Izmir are cities that also have cafes conducive to remote working and active social and nightlife. With the exception of remote villages, the internet is easily available in holiday towns down south, which also have a well-established café culture.

Scenic locations

Türkiye is blessed with diverse landscapes, including pristine beaches along the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, picturesque waterfalls and mountains in regions like Antalya and Trabzon and surreal natural wonders like the Pamukkale hot springs and the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia. These scenic spots provide plenty of opportunities for relaxation and adventure.

Warm hospitality

Turkish people are known for their warm hospitality and friendliness towards visitors, especially foreigners. As a digital nomad, you'll find yourself welcomed into local communities and have the chance to forge meaningful connections with both locals and fellow travelers.

Ease of travel

Türkiye's location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia makes it a convenient base for exploring neighboring countries in the region. With well-connected airports and affordable domestic flights, you can easily hop around to nearby destinations during your time in Türkiye. Or, take a short ferry boat to Greece for the day, which is an option from towns including Ayvalık, Çeşme, Bodrum and Marmaris, that have ferries and some that transport vehicles that service the Greek Islands of Lesvos, Chios, Kos and Rhodes, respectively.

Diverse expat community

Türkiye attracts expats and digital nomads from around the world, creating a vibrant and diverse community. This can provide opportunities for networking, collaboration and cultural exchange. InterNations and other expat organizations and social media groups regularly plan meetups for foreigners to connect.

Cuisine

Turkish cuisine, which is centered on the Mediterranean diet, is hailed as the healthiest on the planet. From mouthwatering kebabs and mezes to delectable sweets like baklava and Turkish delight and the colorful street food culture, food lovers will find themselves in culinary heaven. Exploring the local farmers, street food stalls and traditional restaurants can be a delightful experience for digital nomads looking to savor new flavors and ingredients. Meanwhile, there is also a wide variety of cuisines showcased in Türkiye, which means it is also easily possible to source comfort foods, such as pizzas, burgers and English breakfast, which some may miss from home.

Healthcare

Türkiye offers quality healthcare services at a fraction of the cost compared to many Western countries. Major cities have modern hospitals and clinics with English-speaking staff and private health insurance is affordable for expats and digital nomads. Access to reliable healthcare can provide peace of mind for those living and working remotely in Türkiye.

Climate

Türkiye truly enjoys four seasons a year, with hot summers and mild winters in most regions. Along the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, summers are perfect for beach activities and outdoor adventures. Inland areas offer cooler temperatures, making them ideal for exploring historical sites and natural landscapes year-round. This climate diversity allows digital nomads to choose the weather that suits their preferences and activities.

These additional factors contribute to the overall appeal of Türkiye as a destination for digital nomads, offering a well-rounded experience that combines work, leisure and cultural immersion.

Overall, Türkiye's combination of affordability, culture, natural beauty and modern amenities make it an enticing destination for digital nomads seeking both adventure and comfort in their remote work lifestyle. With the culture commended for its hospitality, it is easy to make friends and make social connections here. Türkiye has also always had an avid cafe culture, meaning that the cafes and coworking spots are all top-notch and that working from them is totally acceptable and expected. From the southern coast, which offers a laidback and beach-centered lifestyle, to the cities, which are the epitome of modernity yet still harbor local charm, there are a lot of different types of lifestyles, accommodation options and regions to fit anybody’s taste.