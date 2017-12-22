Feline moving day: Cat village to open in NW Turkey

A historic city in Turkey is set to play home to a special Cat Village where hundreds of felines will live and be taken care of, and be available for adoption.

The city of Çanakkale in northwestern Turkey - near famed World War I battlefields - set up the kitty village on an area spanning 600 square meters, in the neighborhood of Esenler, said a statement by the city government Thursday.

The village features feeding and watering units for the cats, along with bungalow-style cat houses.

Some 200 cats will live in the village when the project is complete, the statement said.

The settlement is meant as a shelter for stray cats, especially ones that are sick, after they receive treatment from veterinarians at the village, and are also neutered.

The cats in the village will be available for adoption by the public, the statement added.

The village will open once the full-service feline facility is ready for its new cat residents to move in.