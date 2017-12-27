Bird observation tower to be built in Hersek Lagoon

Home to 197 bird species, Hersek Lagoon, the obstacle that inspired Osmangazi Bridge's vaulted design, will feature a bird observation tower. The tower will be the first of its kind in Turkey as it will be disabled-friendly.

The bird observation tower will be built with a budget of TL 500,000 ($131,270) by the Ministry of Forest and Water Affairs and the construction is planned to be finished in 2018.

Aiming to offer a view that will do justice to the region's richness in bird species as well as natural wonders and allow visitors to observe the species without disturbing their habitat, the bird observation tower will be 18.5 meters high.

Known among locals as the "Bird Hotel," Hersek Lagoon, located in the Altınova district of the Yalova province, is known for its large swathes of birds that migrate here during the autumn and winter months. This year, the birds arrived earlier than usual and have been creating an extraordinary scene for locals as well as tourists.