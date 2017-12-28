Goose farming offers new lifeline for internal migration-hit Aksaray in Turkey

Like many small Anatolian towns, Aksaray has also suffered from internal migration as more and more people moved to the big cities, hoping to find a job. But one man, Mustafa Mayacı, 30, is now looking to change that trend through a novel idea: Goose farming.

Mayacı, unlike many of his townsmen, decided to set up his own farm in Aksaray, where conditions are very suitable for goose farming.

He started his 13,000-square-meter farm two years ago and now has more than 2,000 geese. He breeds and sells goose to customers all across Turkey.

He has also helped five others open their own farms and create new jobs.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mayacı said the limited work opportunities in his district forced him to come up with the idea of goose farming.

"We supply geese to restaurants and hotels all around Turkey. I can hardly keep up with the demand now.

"People who haven't tasted goose meat want to give it a try. I have 2,000 geese on my farm and I can sell all of them if I want," he said.