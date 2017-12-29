Pay phones are a thing of past with the rise of cellphones

Once favorite communication devices, pay phones seem to be on the brink of extinction in Turkey.

Recent data shows that there are only 69,000 pay phones left on the streets of Turkey while there were over 100,000 back in 2003.

Istanbul is home to the highest number of pay phones in Turkey. Turkey's most crowded city is followed by Ankara, İzmir and Antalya.

Pay phones are definitely a thing of the past in the age of cellphones. As the number of pay phones dramatically declines, the number of cellphones rises.

According to the recent data, there are 76,616,147 cellphones active in the country whose population stood at 79,510,000 million in 2016.

The use of land phones is also in decline. While approximately 132 minutes of conversations took place on landlines in 2016, this number declined to 118 minutes in the first three quarters of 2017.