German octogenarian miraculously survives being run over by train

An 87-year-old German man fell down while crossing some railroad tracks, got run over by a train and lived to tell about it, sustaining only minor injuries.

The man was trying to cross the tracks with his walking frame in southern Germany late Sunday when he fell on the tracks. Unable to get up on his own, he could only watch as a train approached.

The train driver saw the man and applied the emergency brakes, police reported Monday, but not soon enough: The man was under the train when it finally came to a halt.

However, when they pulled the man out, police and rescue workers found he had only abrasions on his arms and hands.