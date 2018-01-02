Bacteria to help naturally clean the environment

Scientists have started a nature protection project with friendly bacteria as part of the Cellulose Production with Acetic Acid Bacteria Isolated from Vinegar and Characterization of Bacterial Cellulose project at a mini factory in the Çal district of Denizli province.

Studies continue to use bacterial cellulose, which has a large range of uses in various fields in order to solve current problems through university and industry cooperation.

Explaining that cellulose is an essential part of life, professor Nazime Mercan Doğan from Pamukkale University said that it is used in paper production and for leather, pharmacology, cosmetic, nanotechnology and textiles. Doğan said: "Bacterial cellulose is used for the production of food, medicine, biomedical and nanocomposites. It is also an agent for the repair of historical documents, burn treatment, support material used in 3-D printers, imitation leather production, creams, tonics and nail polishes."

"Bacteria use materials such as sugar beet, fermented grape juice, whey and fruit leftovers as nutrients. The bacterial cellulose of this waste was produced at the Bacteriology Laboratory of Pamukkale University Biology Department and then bacterial cellulose was obtained. This work will contribute to solve environmental problems and to produce economic output from waste," she said.