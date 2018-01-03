Plastic surgery on rise among beauty aficionado Turkish youth

The number of youth hoping to become more attractive through plastic surgery is on the rise with pressure to have perfect photos on social media leading to an even bigger overall emphasis on physical appearance and beauty.

As a result, there has been a significant increase in elective procedures in Turkey, with the country's cosmetic surgery sector reaching TL 1 million ($265,000).

The Foundation for Private Hospitals and Health Organizations (OHSAD) Chairman Reşat Bahat said the most popular plastic surgeries at the moment are facial procedures.

"Procedures for wrinkles, droopy eyelids, under-eye bags, foreheads, face lifts and lip augmentations are popular. There is also a huge demand for breasts and noses. Though it's mostly women undergoing plastic surgery, there has been an increase in the number of men lately. People's tastes change over time. We've seen more metrosexual men recently. The youth like to change their faces. No one seems happy with the natural look they were born with," Bahat said.

Noting the age of those having plastic surgery has decreased, the chairman said people used to have the operations to cover up the signs of aging, but the new trend of young patients simply wanting to change their appearance is on the rise nowadays.

Stressing that plastic surgery should never be performed on a minor, he said that doing so is not ethically permissible.

For those thinking about going under the knife, Bahat strongly recommended having these operations at institutional health organizations with good doctors and to be sure to inform the Ministry of Health about any negative experiences.