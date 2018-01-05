Woman with legal birthdate ‘00/00/1942’ celebrates birthday for 1st time

A 76-year-old woman who does not know her exact birthdate was delighted to celebrate her birthday for the first time Friday.

Rahmiye Ertüngü's identification card shows 00/00/1942 as her official birthdate.

The mother of three, currently living in northern Turkey's Karabük province, blew out the candles of her first birthday cake after her family organized a surprise party.

Ertüngü told Doğan News Agency that her parents did not register her birth, forgetting later both the day and the year she was born.

"It was like I didn't exist. My children and grandchildren call each year to celebrate the birthday of my husband, but they have never called me," she said.

Her family decided to apply for an official birthdate change, adopting Jan. 4 as Ertüngü's new birthday.

"From now on I will be able to complain if my family does not wish me a happy birthday," she joked.