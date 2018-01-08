Codification, arduino workshops for children at Borusan Contemporary

Children workshops held at Borusan Contemporary to train future artists and creative generations continue in the new year. Children will be introduced to Scratch, a basic codification technique in the Codification Workshop, and start programming and electronics in the Arduino Workshop.

Children who write a program in the Codification Workshop will not play games alone, but will be able to produce these games and share them with their friends. The workshop runs for four weeks, Jan. 13 to Feb. 3. Children aged between 9 and 14 can attend every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The training, which is limited to just eight participants, will be provided by electronic engineer and pro-maker Yasin Baran.

In the Arduino Workshop, which is appropriate for children who want to start programming and electronics, basic arduino principles will be taught and children can learn wiring techniques, digital and analog input-output units, brightness control and distance measuring with sensors according to their interests and skills. The workshop, which runs for four weeks from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3 every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., is limited to eight children aged 10-14.

The tickets cost TL 550 from the Borusan Contemporary box office or Biletix. A parent can enter free of charge with a workshop ticket.