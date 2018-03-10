Istanbul now has a Gentlemen's Society

The Istanbul Gentlemen's Society opened last week as a club for gentlemen with refined taste. It was established in Istanbul to satisfy the need for a club where men can spoil themselves and relax. It is sure to quickly become a hot spot for city men who have gusto, pay attention to details, enjoy life, appreciate good values and like to discover new things.

The first activity of the "Gentlemen Weekend" program took place at the Ritz Carlton Istanbul with the participation of eight gentlemen. The participants, who engaged in a variety of refined experiences, including cigar and beverage tasting, highlights in men's fashion, perfume making, a chivalry course, experimenting with gourmet flavors and driving with finesse, were Esquire magazine chief editor Togan Noyan, Haberturk newspaper columnist Sermet Severöz, owner of Develi Restaurants Nuri Develi, Tiffany & Co Turkey distributor Gökçe Atuk, Dünya Göz Hospital chief physician Dr. Efekan Coşkunseven, Hatemi & Hatemi law firm owner attorney Mehmet Ali Hatemi and Haker Group CEO Hakan Yıldız.





Participants learn about the history of perfume and fragrance and also make their own perfumes at the perfume making station

First, philosophical notes about how to be a gentleman welcomed us in the Ritz Carlton's newly renovated rooms with Bosporus views. Surprise notes placed in various parts of the rooms were the sign of a refined weekend program exclusively for men. The first part of the program started at the Atelier restaurant with a "farm-to-table" feast. After, the gentlemen learned how to mix their own cocktails with the experienced mixologists at the Ritz Carlton's Bleu Bar overlooking the Bosporus. After a visit to the spa, they tasted seafood at a wonderful table prepared in the Glass Room. The gentlemen, after participating in a lesson at the DJ workshop after their meal, put an end to the first day with music and dancing.

The second day of this exclusive program began with test drives of the new-generation electric BMW i3 with Borusan Otomotiv. Brunch at the Ritz Carlton welcomed the gentlemen back from their driving adventure on the Bosporus shore. The gentlemen learned the chivalry rules of British aristocracy through a presentation by Ayça Balkır of Lark Etiquette Academy after their brunch. As the last workshop of the weekend, they learned both about the history of perfume and fragrance, and also made their own perfumes at the perfume making station set up by MG International Fragrance Company. While the brand's corporate communication manager Duygu Beşbıçak gave information on the particulars of fragrance production, perfumer Gabriel Gabor directed the guests about fragrance subtleties. At the end of the day, guests received their individually selected gift bags created by Gift Mundo owner Coşan Göksel and his partner who makes boutique gifts exclusive for men and bid farewell to the Gentlemen Weekend.





The 8 gentlemen, who engaged in a variety of refined experiences, including highlights in men's fashion, perfume making, a chivalry course, experimenting with gourmet flavors and driving.

The Gentlemen Weekend program is a wonderful gift idea for your husband, boyfriend, brother, father, boss or any gentleman you know. The experiences cater to men's tastes in a package featuring accommodation at the Ritz Carlton Istanbul. Participation in these events, which will be organized in different cities and with different concepts throughout the year, is only possible through references from gentlemen previously invited to an Istanbul Gentlemen's Society event. For more information, check out the Istanbul Gentlemen's Society on Instagram.



Tips of the week



Top 3 restaurants of the week

- Atelier Real Food / Beşiktaş

- Loui / Akasya Shopping Mall

- Isokyo / Akasya Shopping Center

Top 3 hotels of the week

- The Ritz Carlton İstanbul / Beşiktaş

- The Grand Tarabya / Tarabya

- Sacred House / Cappadocia

Top 3 people to follow

- Nicolas Kipper / Tourism Expert

- Ali Ermete / Brand Expert

- Coşan Göksel / Designer