Van Shopping Fest begins tomorrow, coincides with Nevruz

Encircled by mountains that feed a huge lake with icy waters, and decorated with numerous floral species, eastern Turkey's Van is ready to host the fourth Van Shopping Fest that begins tomorrow.

Located near the Iranian border, Van is a tourist attraction for its natural wonders and historic monuments. Over the years, it has become a top destination for Iranian tourists, especially during Iranian national holidays.

The number of Iranian tourists visiting the city has grown by 70 percent in the recent years and the local government is looking capitalize on that with the annual shopping fest.

The Van Shopping Fest will be held between March 15 and April 5, which coincides with Iran's 13-day-long Nevruz holidays.

International tourists from Iran, Iraq and Azerbaijan as well as the locals will enjoy a good bargain on millions of items during the festival. It will be inaugurated with a march in the city center and include various other events. However, there will be no concerts as in previous years due to Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch.