7th World Turkish Towel and Bathrobe Festival in Denizli

The Denizli Textile and Clothing Industrialists Foundation (DEGTIS) is coordinating the seventh World Turkish Towel And Bathrobe Festival in Denizli province, which had a cortege of people wearing bathrobes, including singer İrem Derici in a classic car.

Turkish Fashion and Apparel Federation President Hüseyin Öztürk said they have happily attended this event for seven years. Discussing the importance of the event, Öztürk said: "Denizli is famous for its towels and bathrobes.

The whole world started to learn about these products with this festival. I want to thank everyone who contributed to the event."DEGTIS President Mustafa Koltuksuz noted that the festival would finish with a cortege organized in Sultanhamam, Istanbul on March 30.

"We organize this event every year to introduce Turkish towels and bathrobes to the world. Our products draw worldwide attention as they are high quality," he added.