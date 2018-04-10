Stray animals from war-torn Syria get medical care from Turkey

Turkey initiated Operation Olive Branch to stabilize war-torn northern Syria and continues to offer assistance to people and animals in the region. The stray cats and dogs of Syria are now under Turkey's protection, according to a Ministry of Forest and Water Affairs statement. The ministry recently announced that medical supplies for stray animals in Syria injured in the war have been sent to the region.

Speaking to the press, Minister Veysel Eroğlu said: "We received information about the medical needs of the stray animals in Syria. As a ministry responsible for the well-being of animals, we have instructed teams to gather supplies and deliver them to the region. The supplies have reached the military authorities in the border city of Kilis. From there, they will be transported to the region and used to treat animals."

The ministry previously cared for stray animals in al-Bab and took custody of wild animals in Syrian zoos for rehabilitation in Turkey.