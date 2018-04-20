Precious reverse tulip blooms in eastern Anatolia

Known as crown imperials, the fritillaria imperialis tulips native to the high, rocky areas of the eastern Anatolia region have now blossomed.

Primarily found at 800 meters above sea level, the blanket of tulips in Bozçanak village located in Elazığ province's Palu district create a surreally beautiful landscape. With four blossoms on each stem, the crown imperials are truly a masterpiece of nature.

Known as "the weeping bride" by locals because traditionally they represent brides separated from their lovers, these tulips have also been associated with the tears of the Virgin Mary and the crucifixion of Jesus in Christianity.

With the coming of spring, the orange, red and yellows tulips are out in all their glory and have added their rainbow to the local landscape. This high altitude garden has become a very popular spot for photographers over the past 15 days while this rare species is in bloom.

Palu district is covered in the tulips in spring. Local and foreign visitors come for the region's historical places and the fritillaria imperialis tulips.

Palu Mayor Mehmet Sait Sağoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Palu district leaves lasting impressions through its interesting history dating back 7,000 years and its beautiful tulips.

Noting that the coming of spring is marked by budding trees and green sprouts, Dağoğlu said: "Our district, which has hosted many civilizations, continues to attract the attention of local and foreign tourists today. Gracing the slopes of Bozçanak village in the spring, fritillaria imperialis tulips also enrich our region's draw for tourists."

He reported that the municipality and district governorship will conduct joint projects to make accessing the flowers easier, allowing nature lovers to visit the region much easier.

Bozçanak village headman Mehmet Özdemir also said the region hosting the tulips has become an attractive place for photographers and added, "The blooms have maximum lifespans of 15 days. Once blossomed, the flowers are magnificent for 15 days and then start to fade."

"Anyone who would like to see the tulips is welcome to visit the 300 acres hosting them," Özdemir continued.