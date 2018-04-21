   
LIFE
CATEGORIES

Ritz hotel furniture fetches record $9 million at auction

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
PARIS
Published
his file photo taken on April 11, 2018 shows furnitures from Le Salon Proust of the Ritz Paris, part of the 10,000 Ritz objects set to be auctioned by the Artcurial auction house (AFP Photo)
his file photo taken on April 11, 2018 shows furnitures from "Le Salon Proust" of the Ritz Paris, part of the 10,000 Ritz objects set to be auctioned by the Artcurial auction house (AFP Photo)

Luxury furniture auctioned off by the legendary Ritz hotel in Paris sold for 7.3 million euros ($9 million), a world record in the industry, auction house Artcurial said Saturday.

The Paris hotel, home for a while to Ernest Hemingway, Marcel Proust and Coco Chanel, sold off all 10,000 pieces of furniture and decor.

They included stools from the Hemingway Bar, a 19th-century bathtub, and sofas and a harp from the Proust Lounge.

Items from the famous Place Vendome address, opened in 1898, outperformed similar sales in both Paris and the rest of the world, the auction house said.

The 3,400 lots that were up for grabs were on sale between April 17 and 21.

The Ritz decided to sell the pieces when it reopened in June 2016 after four years of extensive renovations.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Life Igor, a Siberian tiger in a Hungarian zoo, received stem-cell joint...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS