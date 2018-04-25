Bride's joke makes registrar angry, wedding canceled

After nine years, Hatice Koşman and Turgut Dinçer Güneri wanted to tie the knot and get married with a ceremony overseen by their family and friends. But things went sideways when the bride, Koşman, jokingly answered "no" at first when the registrar asked if she wanted to marry Güneri, but continued by saying, "it is impossible to say no to the groom." However, this little joke made the registrar very angry and despite all the efforts to persuade him otherwise, the registrar left the wedding, without completing the ceremony.

After leaving in tears, Koşman and Güneri had to return to their family's homes, still not married.

Speaking to the press following the incident, the couple said they have to set another date to get married and the bride said she will never make a joke again.

The mayor of the couple's hometown - Turgutlu, Manisa - made a statement after the event and said he would be happy to perform the marriage ceremony for the couple as soon as possible.