Antalya festival to celebrate Anatolian nomad culture

The Yörük (Turkish nomad) way of life and culture will be under the spotlight at the 4th International Antalya Yörük Festival scheduled to be held from May 4 to 6 by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

Initiated with the aim of passing the thousands of years old Yörük culture to the next generations, the festival will bring color to the city of Antalya for three days.

Throughout the festival, the Yörük lifestyle and culture will be introduced to festivalgoers through various events and workshops with the participation of locals as well as domestic and international tourists.

The festival is to kick off on May 4 at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by a folk dance company and the traditional Yörük prayers. After the ceremony, the annual Yörük migration will be animated by the Yörüks in their traditional clothes.

Apart from the workshops, live concerts and events, famed historian professor İlber Ortaylı will hold a panel session on Anatolian Yörüks.